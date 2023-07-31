Massive violence breaks out in India's Haryana, two groups clash during religious procession

Mobile internet services were suspended in Haryana's Nuh District on Monday (July 31) as massive violence broke out during religious procession. According to media reports, more than 2500 people had taken shelter inside a temple near Gurugram. Stones were hurled and cars were burnt during clashes between two groups. Police had to resort to baton charge, use of tear gas and even fired warning shots in the air.

As per initial media reports, about 20 people were injured and one person was shot. The person was being evacuated.

Suspension of the internet services will continue in Nuh district till August 2.

The Haryana Government, in an official notification, has said that the order has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms.

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State,” the order said.

It further said that all telecom service providers of Haryana are directed to ensure the compliance of this order.

Following the clash, Nuh Deputy Commissioner called a meeting of both parties today at 8:30 pm. The police force has been deployed in the area.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Mamta Singh denied to comment on the incident.

“Now, we are doing our duties. We are not in the situation of talking anything about the incident,” Singh told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

