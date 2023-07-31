Fresh incident of Quran burning outside Swedish Parliament: Report

A Quran was set alight by two men outside Swedish Parliament in Stockholm on Monday (July 31), reported AFP. The incident has reportedly taken place at a protest similar to previous ones that stoked tensions between Sweden and the Islamic world.

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem kicked and stomped on the Muslim holy book, the set its pages on fire before slamming it shut, as they had done at a protest outside Stockholm's main mosque in late June -- sparking outrage and condemnation across the Middle East.

The duo also staged a similar protest outside Iraq's embassy in Stockholm on July 20, where they stomped on the religious text but did not burn it.

Swedish police granted a permit for the protest by campaigners hoping to see the Koran banned in the country, according to local media.

"I will burn it many times, until you ban it," organiser Salwan Najem told Expressen newspaper.

As at earlier protests, Momika and Najem were the only participants, with a small group of counter-protesters gathering outside the police cordon, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

Mats Eriksson, a spokesman for the Stockholm police told AFP that the event "had been conducted without any serious public order disturbances".

During the protest Momika also stomped on a picture of Shiite Muslim cleric and political leader Moqtada Sadr -- whose followers had stormed Sweden's embassy in Baghdad in response to previous desecrations. They had started fires within the compound the night before the July protest.