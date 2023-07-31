ISIS claims responsibility for Pakistan's political rally suicide bombing that killed over 50

Islamic State (ISIS) group on Monday claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing at a political rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province the previous day that killed over 50 and injured hundreds more, reported Al Arabiya media portal.

The group said this through a statement posted on its Telegram account.

A devastating explosion occurred during a political event organised by the fundamentalist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party on Sunday on the outskirts of Khar, situated in Pakistan's northwest Bajur district, adjacent to the Afghanistan border.

According to AFP quoting Shaukat Abbas, a high-ranking official from the counter-terrorism department, the number of casualties has now risen to 54. He said, among the victims, 23 were under the age of 18.

Viral video captures tragic moment

A video of the horrifying explosion circulating widely on social media captured the moment the suicide bomber detonated the explosive device while innocent attendees stood unsuspectingly nearby.

The video footage reveals followers attentively listening to speeches on the main stage just moments before the sudden explosion. Chaos erupts as the blast goes off, causing panic among the crowd. People at the far end of the tent are seen running for their lives amid the pandemonium.

JUI-F leader mourns

Following the devastating blast, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the JUI-F party, expressed his "deep sorrow and regret" in a statement issued by his press office. He extended his condolences to the affected families and urged the government to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also "strongly condemned" the heinous act of violence and pledged a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In response to the incident, Sharif's office has requested a report from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Previous bombings

The bombing that occurred on Sunday marked one of the four most severe attacks in northwestern Pakistan since 2014. Back in 2014, a devastating Taliban attack on an army-run school in Peshawar claimed the lives of 147 individuals, with the majority being schoolchildren.

In January, a mosque bombing in Peshawar resulted in the loss of 74 lives. Then, in February, a horrific bombing at a mosque inside a high-security compound housing Peshawar police headquarters caused the death of over 100 people, predominantly policemen.