Song about 'going to prison' plays as Trump takes to stage in rally

A song about 'going to prison' blared the moment former US president Donald Trump walked on to the stage at a presidential campaign rally in Iowa in the United States. The song has the lyrics, "One could end up going to prison, one just might be president". The rally was organised on Friday (July 28).

The interesting development has come just when Trump is beset with legal troubles that could in theory see him in jail if convicted. Trump is a presidential hopeful for US Presidential Election 2024 and is currently the frontrunner within the Republican Party to win the nomination to contest elections next year.

The name of the song is 'Only in America' and it is sung by Brookes and Dunn. The song was picked by Iowa Republicans. It was used before all candidates began their 10 minute speech, as reported by the Fox News.

As Trump walked onto the stage when the song was playing, he raised the fist when the word 'prison' came up. The crowd waved and cheered at him.

A video of the moment was tweeted by David Begnaud, a correspondent for CBS News. In the video, Trump can be seen walking on to the stage with the song playing in the background.

Donald Trump steps on stage just as the country song from duo Brooks and Dunn rings out: “one could end up going to prison, one just might be president. Only in America”



A crowd of over 1000 people was present for the rally.

"One kid dreams of fame and fortune, One kid helps pay the rent, One could end up going to prison, One just might be president. Only in America, dreamin' in red white and blue, Only in America, Where we dream as big as we want to," the lyrics of the song say.

Trump has many firsts to his name and not for good reasons. During his presidency, he became the only US president to be impeached twice. Just weeks ago he became first ever sitting or former US president to be indicted on criminal charges.

Just last month, Trump pleaded nopt guilty to federal charges of unlawful retention of secret government documents after his tenure was over. Authorities in the US have already recovered thousands of documents from Trump Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. It subsequently came to light that some of these documents were stashed in bathrooms, showers and even places of ceremony where anyone could take a peek at the them.

Trump is also in trouble over case related to hush-money payment to a pornstar and Capitol Hill riots in January 2021.

However, in spite of his legal woes, his popularity among Republican voters does not appear to have waned. He is a clear frontrunner at this time to win the party nomination. He has already termed legal cases against him a 'witch hunt' and has declared that he will not withdraw his candidacy for party nomination in any case.

