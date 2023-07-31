Bhutan's roaring success in tiger conservation steals the spotlight, numbers register a huge jump

Bhutan's Tiger population has increased by 27 per cent since its last count in 2015. The numbers were announced on International Tiger Day and reflected the success of Tiger conservation efforts in the South Asian Himalayan landlocked nation situated between China and India.

Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Dr Tandi Dorji made the announcement, following the culmination of Bhutan's National Tiger Survey 2021-22, which the Department of Forests and Park Services led with support from Bhutan for Life, Bhutan Foundation, Bhutan Trust for Environmental Conservation, United Nations Environment Programme, United Nations Development Programme, and World Wide Fund for Nature.

How many tigers are there in Bhutan?

The total number of tigers in Bhutan is up by 27 per cent, from 96 in 2015 to 131 in 2021-2022.

"This conservation success is a result of increased law enforcement, community-based tiger conservation programs, and habitat improvement," World Wide Fund for Nature said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, in India, home to two-thirds of the world's tigers, the rise in tiger population accounts for an annual increase of six per cent with an average total of 3,682 tigers.

"This is a significant achievement and an indication of a very healthy ecosystem. It also underlines Bhutan’s commitment to biodiversity conservation," Chimi Rinzin, Country Director, WWF-Bhutan, said in an official statement.

Major interventions in the last decade to help the wild tiger population include increased law enforcement, community-based tiger conservation programs, habitat improvement, and human-wildlife conflict management interventions.

Dechen Dorji, Senior Director of Asia, Wildlife Conservation, WWF-US said: "This announcement marks another enormous milestone in tiger conservation efforts globally. Tigers are instrumental in maintaining the healthy forests, rivers, and streams we all depend upon, and Bhutan’s conservation success gives us hope. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of countries and organisations, we are witnessing one of the most successful wild tiger recovery stories in recent history. The report serves as a call to action for continued efforts to protect tigers and their habitats for future generations."

Bhutan will also host a conference on Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscapes in 2024 in collaboration with a coalition of major tiger conservation Non-Government Organisations and Inter-Governmental Organisations.

