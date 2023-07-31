Air forces of China, UAE to conduct first joint training in August

The air forces of China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will conduct their first joint training in China's Xinjiang in August. According to a statement from the Chinese defence ministry on Monday (July 31), the FALCON Shield-2023 training aims to deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries and enhance mutual understanding and trust.

The exact dates of the training, the size of the contingent, or the scope of the training are not yet known. Xinjiang has hosted combined military exercises earlier as well. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the infantries of China and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation bloc trained in Korla in 2016.

And in the following year, China trained in Xinjiang with Pakistan’s air force in Xinjiang. The joint training between China and the UAE comes months after the latter signed up to buy several L-15 advanced training jets from China. As per the SCMP report, the UAE has been using combat drones from China.

In 2017, the UAE bought Blue Arrow 7 anti-tank missiles from China for use on its Wing Loong 2 fleet, the report said citing the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The UAE has also been planning to buy CR500 Golden Eagle helicopter drones made by Norinco, a Chinese state-owned defence contractor.

China offers to hold joint drills with Philippines

On July 27, the Chinese government offered to hold joint military exercises with the Philippines. According to local media, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Romeo Brawner will study the offer which was presented to him by China's ambassador to Manila. "They said they submitted some white papers, we have to study," Brawner said.

No further details about the proposed military exercises are yet known.

The offer (from China) came heightened tensions between the countries over what Manila describes as China's "aggressive" activities in the South China Sea. China has longstanding territorial disputes in the South China Sea with several countries in the region, including the Philippines.

