Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine, fresh strike kills four in Kryvyi Rih

At least four, including a 10-year-old child, have been killed after missile strikes on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the country's emergency services said Monday (July 31).

In a video posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, smoke was seen billowing from a multi-storey building. According to reports, a four-storey building had been almost levelled.

Initially, reports suggested two casualties, with interior minister Ihor Klymenko saying on television that several people were under the rubble.

The minister also said that the general prosecutor's office said 25 people had been wounded, including children.

A few minutes later, the emergency services updated the death toll. The number of those who were wounded has risen to 43.

The death toll was also confirmed by Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor. He wrote on the Telegram messenger app: "Tragic news. Four people have already died in Kryvyi Rih."

Meanwhile, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said the deceased included a 10-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother.

Oleksiy Kuleba, who is the deputy head of Zelensky's office, said: "Every day, Ukrainian cities are under fire from Russian terrorists. Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv. This is only for the last few days."

Kuleba said targeting civilians was a sign of "the despair and defeat of the Russian Federation at the front".

Monday morning. Regions of Ukraine are being shelled by the occupiers, who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people. Kryvyi Rih, Kherson. Residential buildings, a university building, a crossroads were hit. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. There may be people…

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that Moscow has intensified strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure in response to attacks on Russian-controlled territory.

Shoigu said, "Against the background of the failure of the so-called 'counteroffensive', Kyiv... has focused on carrying out terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure. The intensity of our strikes against Ukrainian military facilities... has been considerably increased."

(With inputs from agencies)

