‘Nuclear war if...': Putin's top aide issues ultimate threat

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has once again stirred the 'nuclear' conversation by stating that Moscow will have to use the atomic weapon if Kyiv's ongoing counter-offensive was a success.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top ally and deputy chairman of the Security Council, Medvedev made the comments on social media, imagining a situation where Russian troops were forced to step back by the Ukrainians.

"Imagine if the...offensive, which is backed by NATO, was a success and they tore off a part of our land then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia," said Medvedev.

"There would simply be no other option. So our enemies should pray for our warriors' (success). They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited," he added.

Medvedev was referring to Russia's nuclear doctrine which lays out that weapons of mass destruction can be used in response to aggression against Russia carried out using conventional weapons which threatens the existence of the state.

Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive against the Russians to retake territory unitarily annexed and declared as part of its own by Putin. However, the move is yet to show tangible results. Putin last week said there were no serious battlefield changes to report in recent days and that Ukraine's military had suffered significant losses since June 4.

Not Medvedev's first rodeo

Notably, this is not the first instance when Medvedev has made rather hyperbolic statements. Putin's top ally previously said that a civil war will break out in the US in 2023 and that if Russia lost in the ongoing war, it could provoke the beginning of a 'nuclear war'.

Earlier this year, he also threatened hypersonic missile attacks on the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the global organisation, issued an arrest warrant against the Kremlin chief.

Mincing no words, Medvedev suggested that the ICC judges 'watch the skies closely,' referring to an impending missile coming their way.

"I'm afraid, gentlemen, everyone is answerable to God and missiles. It's quite possible to imagine how a hypersonic Oniks fired from a Russian warship in the North Sea strikes the court building in the Hague," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

"It can't be shot down, I'm afraid. And the court is just a pathetic international organisation, not the people of a NATO country. So, they won't start a war. They'll be scared. And no one will be sorry."

(With inputs from agencies)