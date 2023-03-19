Can Putin be arrested by the the international criminal court?

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant against Russian president Vladimir Putin. The hague had also issued a warrant against Russia's presidential commissioner for child rights, Maria Vova-Bilova. Russia is being accused of war crimes for allegedly deporting Ukrainian children illegally. While the U.S has called the arrest warrant justified and have themselves alleged war crimes were committed by the Russian side in Ukraine, President Biden has admitted that the warrant is unrecognized by the U.S. So what does the arrest warrant mean for President Putin? How does it impact the war in Ukraine and is the warrant even enforceable?