Putin's top aide threatens 'hypersonic missile strike' on ICC after issuance of arrest warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top ally and deputy chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev on Monday issued a hypersonic missile attack threat to the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the global organisation, issued an arrest warrant against the Kremlin chief.

Mincing no words, Medvedev suggested that the ICC judges 'watch the skies closely,' referring to an impending missile coming their way.

"I'm afraid, gentlemen, everyone is answerable to God and missiles. It's quite possible to imagine how a hypersonic Oniks fired from a Russian warship in the North Sea strikes the court building in the Hague," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

"It can't be shot down, I'm afraid. And the court is just a pathetic international organisation, not the people of a NATO country. So, they won't start a war. They'll be scared. And no one will be sorry."

Taking a swipe at international organisations, the Putin loyalist added, "All the foolish decisions of the UN and other organisations will be bursting at the seams. A dark decline of the entire system of international relations is coming. Trust has been exhausted."

This is not the first instance when Medvedev has made rather hyperbolic statements. Putin's top ally previously said that a civil war will break out in the US in 2023 and that if Russia lost in the ongoing war, it could provoke the beginning of a 'nuclear war'.

What did ICC do?

Last week, the Hague-based ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in the abduction and "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children.

While ICC attempted to start a legal tussle, Moscow expectedly released a statement saying it will not be entertaining arrest warrants against any of its officials. The country withdrew its membership from ICC in 2016.

"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view," said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"Russia is not a party of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it," she added.

The decision to file the case comes in the backdrop of ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan visiting Ukraine last month and batting for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)