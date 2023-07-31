Police station struck in overnight strikes as Ukraine continues drone attacks on Russia

A day after Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's capital city of Moscow, a police station was hit overnight in the frontier region of Briansk, the regional governor said on Monday.

"Ukrainian forces attacked the district of Trubchevsky at night. A drone hit the police station in this district. No victims," said Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram.

On Sunday, Russia claimed it had downed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and the Crimea peninsula in attacks that damaged two office towers and also led to a brief halt in services at an international airport.

The Russian defence ministry said while the drone in Mosocw was shot down on the city's outskirts, two others were "suppressed by electronic warfare".

Last week, Kremlin condemned the drone series and vowed retaliatory measures after Kyiv claimed responsibility for the attacks.

"We regard what happened as another use of terrorist methods by the military-political leadership of Ukraine, intimidation of the civilian population. These attacks had no military meaning,” Russia's foreign ministry was quoted as saying by CNN.

“The Russian side reserves the right to take tough retaliatory measures,” the ministry said, adding that the Investigative Committee of Russia had opened criminal cases in response to these incidents and that those involved would be brought to justice.

Previous instances of drone attacks

This is not the first instance when Russia has accused Ukraine of targetting the capital city using drones. In May, Kremlin claimed it was attacked by Ukrainian drones which it deemed was an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life.

At the time, Kremlin described the incident as a "planned terrorist attack" and an "assassination attempt on the president of Russia".

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has upped the ante saying the "war" was coming to Russia, referring to the recent spate of drone attacks.

“Today is the 522nd day of the so-called ‘Special Military Operation’, which the Russian leadership thought would last a couple of weeks," said Zelensky.

“Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia – to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)