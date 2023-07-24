Drone strikes hit two buildings in Moscow, Russia calls it a 'terrorist act'

The ongoing escalation between Russia and Ukraine appears to have intensified. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in the early hours of Monday (July 24) claimed that "drone strikes" hit two "non-residential buildings" in the Russian capital at night.

"Today around 4 am (0100 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were reported. There is no serious destruction or casualties."

According to Russian news agency TASS, one of the drones fell in Komsomolsky Prospekt, close to Russia's defence ministry while another hit a business centre on Likhacheva Street, near one of the main ring roads.

The defence ministry released a statement in the aftermath and said it had "suppressed" the two Ukrainian drones, adding that it was a "terrorist act" on the Russian capital by Kyiv.

"A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped," Russia's defence ministry said. "Two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no casualties."

A video of the business centre was posted by RIA Novosti which showed visible damage to the top of the multi-storey building. As a precautionary measure, the authorities sealed the road around it.

Previous instances of drone attacks

This is not the first instance when Russia has accused Ukraine of targetting the capital city using drones. In May, Kremlin claimed it was attacked by Ukrainian drones which it deemed was an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life.

At the time, Kremlin described the incident as a "planned terrorist attack" and an "assassination attempt on the president of Russia".

"Tonight, the Kyiv regime attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Two drones were aimed at the Kremlin," the press service said in a statement.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 parade," it added.

Similarly, earlier this month, Moscow claimed that it shot down five Ukrainian drones that disrupted the functioning at the Vnukovo international airport.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

