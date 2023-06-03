Did Ukrainian drones allegedly target luxury homes of Putin's ex-wife and daughters?

A recent drone attack in the heart of Russian capital Moscow has put the spotlight on a set of properties owned by the Kremlin-linked associates. The drone attack along Rublevka highway on May 30, 2023 resulted in a strong verbal reaction from President Putin.

"They are provoking us to mirror their actions," Putin said.

What has been reportedly spotted as important is the intended target of May 30 drone attacks in Moscow. The 'Tsar village' in Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin created an elite hotspot of properties, dubbed as 'Tsar's village', for his daughters and ex-wife around his official residence in western Moscow.

According to a report in The Times, the four mansions and Russian president's house are located along the Rublevka highway, a wealthy neighbourhood. The neighbourhood is reportedly home to government officials, celebrities and tycoons.

Also watch | Rare drone attack in Russian capital city Moscow, Ukrainian terrorists blamed × The Times report adds that the details of the residences come from a leak of emails between Katerina Tikhonova, 36, the younger of Putin’s two daughters, and Kirill Shamalov, 41, her ex-husband.

The two were married from 2013 to about 2016.

In the leaked e-mails, the erstwhile couple discuss renovations costing up to $9 million. The House of Putin's ex-wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, 65, Putin’s ex-wife also reportedly finds a place in the "Tsar’s village".

She and Putin announced their divorce in June 2013.

It is unclear whether the Ukrainian drones were targeting Putin’s residence or other government-linked buildings.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

