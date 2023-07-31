Spain: Tourist bus carrying 48 crashes in Asturias

A bus carrying 48 tourists, including children, overturned on Monday (July 31) as it was headed to the Lakes of Covadonga in Asturias, northern Spain. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, there were no fatalities and the police said that some people were injured in the crash. A video from the police handout showed overturned bus and people helping at the scene, while emergency services carried an injured passenger on a stretcher.

"A bus that, as you know does the tourist route, has turned over. Possibly 40 people approximately have been affected, mostly children," Asturias regional leader Adrian Barbon said. "The seriousness of the injuries of those injured is being evaluated," Barbon said.

"It seems some are in that situation which is not good news further to the accident itself which could have been a real tragedy as you will see from the pictures when you see them," the regional leader added.

10 hospitalised, seven of them with serious injuries: Police

In a later update regarding the crash, a police spokesperson said that 10 people in total had been hospitalised, seven of them with serious injuries, though the condition of the remaining passengers was still unknown. There were also no details on the nationality of the passengers. Two women were being seen taken to different hospitals by helicopter.

The bus belonging to the company ALSA was covering the route between Covadonga and the nearby glacial lakes in the Picos de Europa national park, known for its lush landscapes and rich wildlife.

This accident in Spain comes over two months after a bus overturned in Huelva on May 1, killing a 40-year-old Moroccan seasonal worker and injuring 24 others. The bus overturned on the A-484 road in the municipality of Almonte.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE