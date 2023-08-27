Top 10 world news: Russia confirms Wagner chief's death, Saudi crown prince to visit India next month & more

Russia-Ukraine war: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who challenged the legitimacy of Russia's defence establishment through a short-lived mutiny in June, has been confirmed dead by Russian officials. The Russian authorities gave out the confirmation on Saturday, August 27, over three days after a private plane crashed.

India: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to embark on a state visit to India next month, coinciding with his participation in the Delhi G20 Summit.

Chandrayaan-3 mission update: In India, if you are in the deserts of Rajasthan (north-west) during peak summer, the temperature could well be around 50 degrees Centigrade while if you are in Jammu and Kashmir (north) during winters, the temperature could well be minus 10 degrees Centigrade or even colder. However, in the soil near the Lunar South Pole, one has to just drill 10 cm deep in order to see such extreme temperature variation.

Click on the headlines to read more:



Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic analysis of plane crash victims: Russian officials





Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who challenged the legitimacy of Russia's defence establishment through a short-lived mutiny in June, has been confirmed dead by Russian officials.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to embark on a state visit to India next month, coinciding with his participation in the Delhi G20 Summit.

In India, if you are in the deserts of Rajasthan (north-west) during peak summer, the temperature could well be around 50 degrees Centigrade while if you are in Jammu and Kashmir (north) during winters, the temperature could well be minus 10 degrees Centigrade or even colder. However, in the soil near the Lunar South Pole, one has to just drill 10 cm deep in order to see such extreme temperature variation.

In a significant move, Iranian authorities have commenced legal proceedings against a prominent pop singer, Mehdi Yarrahi, for his recent song encouraging women to remove their mandatory headscarves.

A campaign spokesperson said, on Saturday (August 26) that they have managed to raise $7.1 million since Thursday when he was booked at a county jail in the state of Georgia and became the first sitting or former US president to suffer the fate of having to pose for a prison mugshot.

An explosion has rocked the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, in what is being described as an assassination attempt on Kim Jong-un, the country's supreme leader since 2011. This incident, which occurred in the past eight weeks, has led to heightened security measures around Kim Jong-un, as he reportedly feels increasingly uneasy about his safety, reported the Mirror.

Australia's defence department said on Sunday (August 27) that a US military aircraft crashed on a remote island north of mainland Australia while it was taking part in war games. US officials have said that three US Marines were killed in the crash while 20 sustained injuries.

Security was tightened in Haryana's Nuh on Sunday (August 27) following a maha-panchayat's call for a procession on Monday. The Haryana government denied permission for the "Shobha Yatra" and section 144 was imposed in Nuh after the district saw incidents of violence last month.

During an interrogation held inside the Attock jail on Sunday (August 27), Imran Khan, who was removed from the prime ministerial office following a no-confidence vote in April last year, responded to inquiries posed by a three-member team from the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Circle.