Trump campaign reports raising over $7 million since former US president’s ‘historic’ mugshot

For the Donald Trump campaign, a mug shot was recently proven to be more than $7 million. A campaign spokesperson said, on Saturday (August 26) that they have managed to raise $7.1 million since Thursday when he was booked at a county jail in the state of Georgia and became the first sitting or former US president to suffer the fate of having to pose for a prison mugshot.

What happened?

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said that since the former president’s appearance to have his mug shot taken after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail, the campaign has received some $7.1 million.

He also claimed that on Friday (August 25) alone, Trump brought in $4.18 million, making it the highest-grossing day of his campaign so far.

This was a day after Trump was booked on more than a dozen felony charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

The Trump campaign official also said that the former president has managed to raise close to $20 million in funds in the past three weeks. This coincides with Trump’s indictment and arraignment in Washington related to the federal January 6 case as well as the racketeering and fraud case in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trump mug shot merch

It is also worth noting that hours after the Fulton County Jail, Georgia released Trump’s mugshot, his 2024 presidential campaign site released a line of merchandise featuring his booking photo.

While Trump is trying to prove that he is innocent the White House hopeful’s campaign did not leave this opportunity to cash in on Trump’s historic mugshot and released a line of T-shirts, mugs, posters, and even beer Koozies.

A report by CNN citing Trump’s campaign source said that the sales have contributed to the high fundraising totals.

Former president’s mounting legal troubles

Trump, who was elected president in 2016 but lost his reelection bid to incumbent Joe Biden in 2020 has sought the Republican Party’s nomination for another shot at the White House, in the upcoming 2024 elections.

However, the former president is also in the midst of facing four indictments, including two related to his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and the January 6 attack by his followers on the US Capitol in Washington DC.

The recent fundraising figures indicate that his mounting legal charges have failed to dent Trump’s standing in the Republican presidential primary where he is still leading in the polls.

(With inputs from agencies)





