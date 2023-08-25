Explained | The significance of Donald Trump mugshot

Former US president Donald Trump has charted and seems to be still charting new, unknown territories in US political waters that's seen him claim many 'firsts', but not for a good reason this time. During his time in the Oval Office, Trump became the first US president to be impeached twice. After his address to a rally, mob of his supporters attacked US Capitol building in January 2021. This was first such attack on the Capitol building after the British had attacked it centuries ago.

Then came a slew of legal troubles. He became the first sitting or former US president to be produced in court. He became the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges. He became the first sitting or former US president whose mugshot was taken by the police, just like they do for petty criminals when they are arrested.

For time and again, Trump has dumbfounded commoners and legal experts alike because this simply hasn't happened before in American history. The officials, police and government lawyers must surely have scratched their heads as there is unlikely to have been an official protocol that lays out procedure for how a former president should be processed when he finds himself in a predicament a petty criminal normally would.

The entire saga may have suddenly acquired a tangible, representative symbol in the form of Trump's mugshot.

This may just not be just another photo. For coming years and even decades, the mugshot is likely to be emblematic of Trump, his presidency, and his troubles probably even after he leaves the mortal world. The mugshot is not just of an individual, but of a former American president and it is likely to evoke many emotions, perhaps of support among his followers or of disdain for people outside watching the incredible situation unfold in the US.

Watch | Donald Trump surrenders in Atlanta, his mugshot taken

On Thursday (August 24), Trump visited a Georgia jail, facing racketeering and conspiracy charges. He was arrested and released on a USD 200,000 bond.

Trump faces charges of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia. Trump spent less than 30 minutes inside Atlanta's Fulton County Jail.

Fortunately, trump appears to have managed a sufficiently defiant expression when the mugshot was taken. But unfortunately, trollers have pounced on it like this is some comic strip fodder.

He spoke with reporters after his arrest and claimed that it was a "very sad day for America."

"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice," he said. "I did nothing wrong."

In the immediate aftermath of 2020 US Presidential Election, as it became gradually clear that he would be defeated, Trump started levelling a series of allegations in which he essentially claimed that the election was rigged and in reality he has won. Trump, along with his battery of lawyers, approached courts across the US, including the Supreme Court, with their claims of election rigging. Not a single court found any substance in the claims. Trump also called officials of several US states asking them to overturn the results.

The scale of collective activity on his part was massive. And though there was no logical explanation for his claims or supporting evidence, many among his legions of supporters readily believed his claims of election fraud.

Does the latest mugshot diminish Trump's standing?

Trump is not nicknamed 'Teflon Trump' without a reason. Being processed like a petty criminal can normally be death knell for any upright citizen but for Trump, his legal troubles have resulted in a boost in his political ratings.

Trump remains clear frontrunner to win Republican Party nomination to contest US Presidential Election 2024.

Trump campaign appears poised to take benefit of this.

A line of merchandise has now been launched with Trump's mugshot on it. The product range includes T-shirts and long sleeve shirts that are priced at $34. There is a $25 coffee mug and $15 beer koozies.

The tagline for the merch?

"NEVER SURRENDER" — in all caps.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former president has also jumped in the fray and has announced a "Free Trump Collection". This one includes mugs, t-shirts and posters with his father's mugshot.

The frenzy that Donald Trump's mugshot has kicked off appears part of all-too familiar strategy of his campaign visible since the days he was sparring with Hillary Clinton in the run-up to US Presidential Election 2016. The strategy of embracing anything that goes against him and turning into sort of a mad celebration.

At the centre of it all right now, is the mugshot. And unless Trump decides to withdraw from the presidential race, all signs point to this being part of prominent imagery till (and if) he wins Oval Office again.

But what if he is convicted and also elected as a president?

It surely will be another addition in his growing list of 'firsts'. Uncharted waters (still) ahead in that case.

