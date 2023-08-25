Donald Trump’s campaign team is now selling merchandise featuring his ‘historic’ mugshot

Former United States Donald Trump was formally arrested on Thursday (August 24) on racketeering and conspiracy charges in relation to his effort to overturn the 2020 election in the state of Georgia and while he has repeatedly maintained his innocence and decried a “travesty of justice,” his campaign has other priorities.

Shortly after Trump’s historic mug shot was released to the public, his 2024 presidential campaign site released a line of merchandise featuring his booking photo.

#TrumpMugShot merchandise

In the most recent addition to many ‘firsts’ Trump, on Thursday, became the first sitting or former president to suffer the fate of having to pose for a prison mugshot.

This was after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail and was booked on more than a dozen felony charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

While Trump is trying to prove that he is innocent the White House hopeful’s campaign did not leave this opportunity to cash in on Trump’s historic mugshot and released a line of T-shirts and other merchandise with his booking photo.

The range of products included T-shirts and long-sleeve shirts for $34, a $25 coffee mug and $15 beer Koozies. The tagline under Trump’s mugshot also read “NEVER SURRENDER!” in all caps.







This was hours after the former president did in fact surrender at an Atlanta jail before being released on a $200,000 bond.

‘Free Trump Merch!’

Meanwhile, the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and announced a ‘Free Trump Collection’. This collection of merchandise that included mugs, t-shirts and posters also featured his father’s mugshot with the text ‘FREE TRUMP’ in all caps.

Some other variations included the text: ‘WANTED 2024 FOR FOUR MORE YEARS’.

The announcement and the link to the website were posted along with the caption, “Free Trump Merch! To be clear all profits from this on my Web Store are going to be donated to the Legal Defense Fund to fight the tyranny & insanity we’re seeing before us.”

He added, “Unlike many, I won’t try to profit from this but will do what I can to help.”

Free Trump Merch! To be clear all profits from this on my Web Store are going to be donated to the Legal Defense Fund to fight the tyranny & insanity we’re seeing before us. Unlike many, I won’t try to profit from this but will do what I can to help. https://t.co/qUQDGg2wAB pic.twitter.com/dm6wL3Mf29 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 25, 2023 ×

(With inputs from agencies)





