Surrenders. Arrested. Released. Donald Trump slams 'travesty of justice' after Georgia arrest

Former United States president Donald Trump was formally arrested on Thursday (August 2) on racketeering and conspiracy in relation to his effort to overturn the 2020 election. He was released on a $200,000 bond.

Trump is accused of overseeing an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and retain presidential power after his defeat, including in key states like Georgia.

The former US president battles his fourth criminal indictment while seeking reelection to the White House next year.

The 77-year-old billionaire was booked at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail. He has denied all wrongdoing and argued that prosecutions are politically motivated.

Trump was photographed for a police mug shot after his arrest and was. It showed the former US president glowering at the camera.

'Travesty of justice'

Trump decried a "travesty of justice" and called the case against him "election interference."

"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong," he told reporters as he prepared to fly out of Atlanta after being booked and photographed at the Fulton County Jail.

"What they're doing is election interference," he said.

Trump is back on X

Trump also returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted his police mugshot. The message signals the return of Trump to what had been his favourite bullhorn.

It was his first public post in days following the insurrection at the US Capitol, where a furious mob of his followers tried to prevent Joe Biden's certification as president.

After the incident on January 6, Twitter decided to permanently suspend Trump after determining that he had violated the platform's policy against glorifying violence by continuing to make his false assertions that the election had been stolen from him.

Elon Musk, who bought the platform last year, reinstated the former president in November 2022, but Trump stayed away, choosing to reach his followers on his own platform, Truth Social, albeit with a much smaller audience.

(With inputs from agencies)

