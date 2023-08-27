Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic analysis of plane crash victims: Russian officials
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who challenged the legitimacy of Russia's defence establishment through a short-lived mutiny in June, has been confirmed dead.
The Russian authorities gave out the confirmation on August 27, four days after a private plane crashed in the north of Moscow that had Prigozhin as one of the passengers.
Russia's investigative committee said the identities of all 10 victims had been established and it matched to those on the flight's passenger list.
