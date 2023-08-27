US military aircraft crashes during combat exercise in Australia: Report
The crash has reportedly taken place in Australia's Northern Territory region
Australian media has reported that a US military aircraft has crashed in the country's Northern Territory during drills. It has been reported that several people have been rescued.
The crashed aircraft is an Osprey vertical takeoff aircraft. Australian state broadcaster ABC has reported that the aircraft crashed near Tiwi Islands north of Darwin.
AFP reported that an emergency services incident map for Northern Territory revealed that ther was "aircraft crash" on Melville Island. The island is about 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of mainland Australia.
It has been reported that the aircraft had about 20 people on board. There were no immediate reports of deaths.
The aircraft was participating in Predators Run exercises. It's a joint combat drill between the US and Australian military.
Ospreys aircraft are tilt-rotor aircraft that combine vertical takeoff ability (like a helicopter) and speed of a turbopop plane.
(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)