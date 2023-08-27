Ahmedabad likely to host Cricket World Cup 2023 opening ceremony on October 4

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is just around the corner, and Ahmedabad – the venue for the CWC opener and the final, is set to host the opening ceremony on October 4, one day before the start of the marquee event. While no confirmation on the exact location for the opening ceremony was disclosed, the latest reports suggest the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium could host it.

The members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the executive board of the global cricket governing body, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be present in Ahmedabad to grace the occasion.

The reports also suggest the inauguration ceremony will be a glittery affair, with the captains from all ten participating teams hogging all the limelight. The BCCI is said to organise a formal briefing session for the skippers during the event, referred to as ‘Captain’s Day’.

All the captains will arrive in Ahmedabad on the morning of October 4 to participate in the brief yet dazzling opening ceremony to get things going for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the inauguration ceremony, six of the ten teams are scheduled to play their last warm-up games. While hosts India will take on the Netherlands, five-time winners Australia will face Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will face emerging Asian giants Afghanistan.

The main action, however, begins on October 5, when defending champions England will take on last-time finalist New Zealand in Ahmedabad in the opener.

All eyes on India as host favourite to win CWC

The 50-over World Cup has returned to this part of the world after a gap of 12 years. The last time India hosted this multi-team event, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side lifted the trophy by beating Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.

More than a decade later, Rohit Sharma’s team has a chance to repeat the heroics and clinch the world title.

India will begin its World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8 and will face Afghanistan on October 11 in the capital city of New Delhi. Next comes the marquee clash against Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

The Indian Team will then face the remaining six matches on scheduled dates, with its last league match coming against the Netherlands on November 12 in Bengaluru.

With all first-team players ready and raring to go for the World Cup 2023, India will fancy its chances of ending the trophy drought.