Asia Cup: AB de Villiers says dropping leg-spinner Ýuzvendra Chahal player from India squad 'DISAPPOINTING'

India's squad announcement for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 raised a lot of eyebrows for not selecting a few players. Some questions were also raised for including KL Rahul who is coming off an injury. Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee had also said at the press conference that Rahul might not be available for some matches with some niggle.

The decision to select Rahul, however, did not cause much furore as did omission of ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. While India's 17-man squad has Kuldeep Yadav as wrist spinner, dropping Chahal hasn't gone down well with a lot of fans and former cricketers.

Speaking on the same, former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers said that it is 'disappointing' to not see Chahal in the squad. Notably, the same 17-member team is more or less going to be named for the ICC ODI World Cup which follows shortly after the Asia Cup.

"Chahal has been dropped, selectors making their intentions clear who they will be picking. It's a bit of disappointing drop for me, Yuzi is always very handy and it's great to have the leg-spinning option in your team. We know how skillful he is," de Villiers said on his official YouTube channel.

Skipper Rohit Sharma had said at the squad announcement press conference that the 'door is not closed' for Chahal and that he was dropped as team wanted someone who could bat at number 8. The last date to submit a 15-member provisional squad to ICC for the World Cup is September 5. The tournament, meanwhile, starts October 5 in India.

As for the Asia Cup, the regional tournament is also being played in the 50-over format this time as a precursor to the OD World Cup. It starts with Pakistan taking on Nepal on August 30. India start their campaign on September 2 against Pakistan in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

