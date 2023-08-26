Virat Kohli at no. 4 at World Cup 2023 can solve a lot of problems for India, feels AB de Villiers

It’s been around six years since the great Yuvraj Singh vacated the number four slot for anyone to grab in the ODI side, and while many players got tried for the same position, none could seal it for good. The Indian Team faced issues around picking the best batter for that position during the previous edition in England, and four years later, ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023, they are facing the same dilemma. Meanwhile, former South Africa legend AB de Villiers has advocated for batting stalwart Virat Kohli to play at number four during the marquee event.

With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul returning to the ODI setup after an extended injury layoff, the management remains concerned about the batting order in case either gets sidelined because of anything during the World Cup. Though the selection committee has backups in Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan for the top and middle order, if and when needed, going ahead with someone experienced is what would be their priority.

So, who is better than King Kohli for the number four position?

The former Indian captain is cricket’s most successful chaser and a prolific run-scorer, having amassed most of his runs and hundreds batting at number three for India in ODIs. Even at the number four position in ODIs, Virat Kohli’s numbers don’t disappoint.

In 37 ODIs, he has scored 1767 runs, averaging at 55.21 with a strike rate of 90.66, including seven ODI centuries.

Speaking on the same, Virat’s dear friend, both on and off the field, and his ex-RCB teammate, AB de Villiers, backed the idea of having Kohli playing at four in World Cup 2023.

"We're still talking about who will be the No. 4 batter for India. I've heard some rumours about Virat possibly taking up that position. I would be a big supporter of that," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel 'AB de Villiers 360.

"I think Virat is perfect for No. 4. He can put the innings together, and play any kind of role in that middle order. I don't know if he would like to do that. We know he loves his No. 3 position; he's scored all his runs there, but at the end of the day, if the team needs you to do something, play a certain role, you have got to put your hand up and got for it," he added.

Virat resumes preparation for Asia Cup, World Cup

The World Cup-bound Indian players are attending a six-day conditioning camp in Alur, Bengaluru, and Virat, alongside all seniors, have undergone fitness tests, including the mandatory Yo-Yo Test on day one.

Meanwhile, both batters in concern, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, are said to be receiving special attention at the camp.

The Indian Team will leave for Sri Lanka on August 30, while their opener against Pakistan will get underway on September 2 in Pallekele.