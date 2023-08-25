Jos Buttler urges Harry Brook not to give up on ODI World Cup berth, says 'there's still a long time to go'

England’s limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler has urged Harry Brook to not give up for a place in the national team for the ODI World Cup despite his omission from the squad. Brook, dropped for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, smashed a 41-ball ton in The Hundred as he made a statement to the selectors on Thursday, August 24. The sensational all-rounder was dropped from the England squad in favour of Ben Stokes, with the expectation of the same 15-member team set to feature in the World Cup.

Buttler urges Brook

"There's still a long time before everyone is meant to get on the plane, so we'll wait and see what happens," Buttler said after Brook’s statement hundred.

"We all know Harry's a fantastic player and we saw what he can do the other night. It's not like it's a surprise: we know what a brilliant player he is, he's just the unfortunate one at the moment to not be in that squad at the moment,” Buttler added.

Brook was a surprise exclusion from England’s team for the New Zealand series that could see him miss out on the World Cup. However, Buttler thinks there is still time for the Northern Superchargers man to come into the team as he has great potential to make a mark. The 24-year-old scored an unbeaten 105 from 42 deliveries against Welsh Fire.

Stokes has returned to the England side for the time in a year after initially announcing his retirement from the game. He will be part of the England squad for the New Zealand tour while he is all but guaranteed a place in the squad for the World Cup.

Ben Stokes in contention

"Of course, Ben Stokes coming back and being available just as a batter sort of changes the dynamic a little bit. Ben's a fantastic player to be able to welcome back, so it's a really tough selection."

England are hopeful of naming the same 15-member squad for the World Cup before the September 5 deadline. If this is the case Brook will miss out on a place in the team, having featured prominently in the T20 World Cup success in 2022 in Australia.

