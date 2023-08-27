India: Security tightened in Haryana's Nuh after govt denies permission for procession

Security was tightened in Haryana's Nuh on Sunday (August 27) following a maha-panchayat's call for a procession on Monday. The Haryana government denied permission for the "Shobha Yatra" and section 144 was imposed in Nuh after the district saw incidents of violence last month. According to a report by the news agency PTI, officials said that security personnel were deployed in the district to keep a strict vigil. Security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened, the officials added.

Permission for Yatra was also denied due to G20 meet

Reiterating the government's decision, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that permission was not granted for the yatra. "Instead of the 'yatra', people can visit temples in their areas for 'jalabhishek'," Chief Minister Khattar said and stressed that it is the state government's responsibility to maintain law and order.

On Saturday, Haryana's Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur permission for the yatra was also denied yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7.

No outsider will be allowed to enter Nuh. All entry points to the district have been sealed and the road leading to the Malhar temple has also been closed.

Mobile internet suspended in Nuh till Monday

On Saturday, the state government announced the suspension of mobile internet in Nuh till Monday. "As a preventive measure, internet services have been suspended in Nuh from noon of August 26 up to 11.59 pm on August 28," an official statement read.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob on July 31. The call for a yatra, which was disrupted due to the clashes, was given on August 13. The VHP had said the procession would be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events.

