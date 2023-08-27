High-stakes showdown: Kim Jong-un's 'assassination scare' sparks security surge

An explosion has rocked the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, in what is being described as an assassination attempt on Kim Jong-un, the country's supreme leader since 2011. This incident, which occurred in the past eight weeks, has led to heightened security measures around Kim Jong-un, as he reportedly feels increasingly uneasy about his safety, as reports by the Mirror.

The leader has imported new explosive detection equipment and added guards equipped with ballistic briefcases to his security team, the report says.

Security tightening around Kim Jong-un

The tightening of security around Kim Jong-un includes the introduction of ballistic bags or ballistic briefcases, made of carbon fiber. These bags are not only bulletproof but also protect against tasers and electronic-based ordnance. In the event of suspicious activity or a potential threat, the guards can raise these bags to shield Kim Jong-un. They can also be unfolded to create a fabric shield, providing additional protection if a threat arises.

Historical context: Ballistic briefcases

It's noteworthy that Kim Jong-un's father and predecessor, Kim Jong-il, also equipped his guards with ballistic briefcases. These cases served a dual purpose, as they contained medical equipment, including a portable defibrillator, for the elder leader. This raises questions about whether Kim Jong-un's briefcases contain similar medical measures.

Analysts who spoke to the Mirror, have pointed to two specific instances in April when Kim's bodyguards were seen carrying these cases: during a visit to the North Korean space agency and at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pyongyang. These instances coincide with a period of heightened concern for leader safety, as Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida survived an assassination attempt when an explosive was thrown at him during a campaign visit, less than a year after his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was attacked.

Furthermore, there have been irregular public appearances by senior regime figures. South Korea's spy agency has noted a significant decline in Kim Jong-un's public engagements this year, with a decrease of about 50 per cent.

Uncertain motives behind the explosion

It remains unclear how many people were injured in the explosion. Speculation surrounding the incident has suggested that it might be linked to anger over North Korea's worsening food crisis and the threat of starvation. Alternatively, it could have been an attempt to steal food supplies, given the challenges of carjacking or hijacking vehicles in North Korea.

One theory posits that the explosion was a staged event to enable a group to steal supplies from a truck. In North Korea, conventional methods of carjacking are less feasible, particularly for trucks or vans transporting essential goods. Therefore, detonating an explosive could serve as a diversion, allowing the culprits to tip the truck and abscond with the supplies.