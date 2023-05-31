Top 10 world news: Pakistan is being run by the 'establishment', India's GDP grew 7.2% in 2022-23, & more

Pakistan's establishment is resorting to "all kinds of blackmail" to ensure a continuous outflow of leaders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former prime minister Imran Khan told WION in Islamabad on Wednesday after he was until June 19 in the Al-Qadir Trust case involving an alleged corruption of over Rs 50 billion. In other news, Russia says that it has destroyed Ukraine's last remaining warship. The warship Yury Olefirenko was reportedly destroyed by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Pakistan's establishment is resorting to "all kinds of blackmail" to ensure a continuous outflow of leaders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former prime minister Imran Khan told WION in Islamabad on Wednesday after he was until June 19 in the Al-Qadir Trust case involving an alleged corruption of over Rs 50 billion.

Russia says that it has destroyed Ukraine's last remaining warship. The warship Yury Olefirenko was reportedly destroyed by the Russian Aerospace Forces. It was the Ukrainian Navy's last standing warship on the Port of Odessa, the largest Ukrainian seaport and one of the largest ports in the Black Sea basin.

The Indian government said on Wednesday (May 31) that the economy grew 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022-23, which pushed up the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent.

China’s effusive overture to American billionaire Elon Musk was on clear display this week when the Tesla boss visited the country for the first time in three years. China's foreign, commerce and industry ministers, all were lined up to have a one-to-one discussion with the popular businessman.

A NASA panel investigating the "unidentified aerial phenomena" will soon hold its first public meeting on Wednesday, May 23. A report on such reported phenomena related to the Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) is expected to be presented in the coming weeks.

Beijing on Wednesday blamed US "provocation" for an incident involving a Chinese plane aggressively manoeuvring near an American surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea.

In a first, lawmakers in South Korea announced, on Wednesday (May 31), that they have proposed the country’s first same-sex marriage bill, reported The Guardian. The bill comes months after a South Korean court delivered a landmark ruling which recognised the rights of same-sex couples in the country.

Zimbabwe will hold its presidential and parliamentary elections on August 23, the country’s president announced on Wednesday (May 31). The southern African country which has a history of violent and disputed elections, summoned the United States deputy ambassador over a series of tweets which called for a peaceful election.

Diplomatic relations between Berlin and Moscow continue to deteriorate in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Now, a spokesperson for Germany’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the Russians have been asked to shut down four consulates operating on its soil.