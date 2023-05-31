Russia says it has destroyed Ukraine's last remaining warship

Russia said that it has destroyed Ukraine's last remaining warship. The warship Yury Olefirenko was reportedly destroyed by the Russian Aerospace Forces. It was Ukrainian Navy's last standing warship on the Port of Odessa, the largest Ukrainian seaport and one of the largest ports in the Black Sea basin.

"On May 29, a high-precision strike by the Russian Air Force on a ship anchorage site in the port of Odesa destroyed the last warship of the Ukrainian Navy, the 'Yuri Olefirenko'," the Russian army said in its daily briefing.

ALSO READ | Ukrainian port city of Odessa wins UNESCO status despite Russian resistance

Kyiv has not reacted to the Russian assertion related to the incapacitation of the Soviet-era naval ship first commissioned in the 1970s. Yuri Olefirenko: Ukraine's naval deterrence no more The ship was named in the memory of Ukrainian marine who perished in the War in Donbass, which began in 2014 in Eastern Ukraine when separatists allegedly backed by Moscow seized government buildings in the region.

Since 2014 to February 2022, Yuri Olefirenko was widely described as Ukraine's defendant in the Black Sea.

ALSO WATCH | Gravitas | Ukraine, Russia war: The next big offensive. Here's who benefits from the war × Earlier on Monday, Ukraine’s military had said that heavy air strikes had led to a fire and damaged infrastructure at the port of Odesa.

The port of Odesa is a key grain export hub, and crucial element of Turkey and the UN-brokered grain deal between Russia and Ukraine.

The port of Odesa also has a naval base, which at the time of filing this report, remains under Russian control.

The Ukrainian military’s southern command had said on Monday it was determining the extent of the damage at the time.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE