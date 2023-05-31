India's growth in 2022-23 estimated at 7.2%, says government

The Indian government said on Wednesday (May 31) that the growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.2 per cent as compared to 9.1 per cent in 2021-22.

India's economy grew 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, government data showed, which indicates an acceleration from 4.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

more to follow...

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE