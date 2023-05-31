India's growth in 2022-23 estimated at 7.2%, says government
The 'Make In India' logo. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
India's GDP also grew 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23
India's GDP also grew 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23
The Indian government said on Wednesday (May 31) that the growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.2 per cent as compared to 9.1 per cent in 2021-22.
India's economy grew 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, government data showed, which indicates an acceleration from 4.4 per cent in the previous quarter.
more to follow...
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.