India's growth in 2022-23 estimated at 7.2%, says government

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: May 31, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

The 'Make In India' logo. Photograph:(Reuters)

The Indian government said on Wednesday (May 31) that the growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.2 per cent as compared to 9.1 per cent in 2021-22. 

India's economy grew 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, government data showed, which indicates an acceleration from 4.4 per cent in the previous quarter. 

(With inputs from agencies)

