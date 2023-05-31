WATCH | Chinese fighter plane performs 'unnecessarily aggressive manoeuvre' near US jet

The United States military stated that a Chinese fighter pilot carried out an “unnecessarily aggressive manoeuvre” around an American surveillance aircraft which was flying over the South China Sea last week.

The incident, which the Pentagon called as a common behaviour of China, occurred at a time when tensions had already escalated between Beijing and Washington after the latter shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon which was spotted traversing the skies of the United States. The ties were further strained over the issue of Taiwan as China increased its military aggression against the island.

The Chinese plane “flew directly in front of and within 400 feet of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the US aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence” on Friday, stated the Indo-Pacific Command (IndoPaCom) in a statement.

“The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law,” the command added.

In a declassified video footage, a fighter plane is seen crossing in front of the American aircraft which appears to be shaking due to the resulting turbulence. A Chinese Shenyang J-16 fighter very audaciously intercepts and derails an American reconnaissance aircraft over the neutral waters of the South China Sea on May 26th. According to SkyNews, the US military has released footage of a Chinese fighter jet making what they say is an… pic.twitter.com/tfJRNauo1i — GWAR69 🇩🇰🇺🇦 (@GwarWorin) May 30, 2023 × A senior US defence official stated that there has been an “alarming increase in the number of risky aerial intercepts and confrontations at sea” by Chinese aircraft and ships – actions that “have the potential to create an unsafe incident or miscalculation”.

“We don’t believe it’s done by pilots operating independently. We believe it’s part of a wider pattern," the official stated.

A similar incident, which involved a US RC-135 and a Chinese jet took place in December and forced the American plane “to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision”, stated IndoPaCom at the time. China turns down invitation of US The announcement was made on the latest incident a day after the Pentagon stated that an invitation made by the US to Beijing for Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet his Chinese counterpart in Singapore later in the week was rejected.

WATCH | Thaw in U.S-China relationship? Spotlight on Beijing's state-led development, calls to rethink ties However, senior officials stated that the announcement's timing was not related to the refusal of the invitation by China, adding that information about the aircraft incident “was subject to the US military declassification process and US diplomatic communication process”.

Austin as well as other US official have been taking steps to shore up alliances and partnerships in Asia with the aim to counter Beijing's increasingly assertive moves, but there have been tentative signs that shows both the nations are working to lower the temperature.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi held talks in Vienna earlier this month, and later, US President Joe Biden stated that relations between Beijing and Washington should thaw “very soon”. (With inputs from agencies)

