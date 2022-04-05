Top 10 world news: Putin's ally calls Bucha killings 'fake propaganda', and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that the killings in Bucha are fake propaganda. A source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday that Pakistan's security agencies had not discovered solid proof to back up Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim of a "foreign conspiracy" to destabilise his government.

Bucha killings are fake propaganda says Putin's ally Dmitry Medvedev

In the wake of the withdrawal of Russian troops, horrific images are tumbling out of Bucha that portray the barbarity of the invasion.

No evidence of foreign conspiracy against Imran govt: Pak security agencies

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the deputy speaker of the National Assembly said that the National Security Committee, a high body made up of civilian authorities, military and intelligence heads, had confirmed a plan against him.

Latvia closes Russian consulates, expels staff in move against war in Ukraine

Taking a strict stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Latvia has ordered the closure of two Russian consulates in the country and told staff to leave the country.

White House says India imports only 1-2% of Russia's total energy imports

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that India imports only 1-2 per cent of Russia's total energy imports.

Zelensky says Ukraine had 'no option but to negotiate' with Russia to end war. But will Putin hold talks?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (April 5) said that negotiation with Russia is the only option left to end the ongoing war, which has left the country in tatters. But will the talks happen?

Watch | Shanghai residents claim quarantine facilities have insufficient staff, shortage of food

In a new video that has gone viral on social media, chaotic scenes can be seen at the Nanhui quarantine site in the Chinese city of Shanghai.

Sri Lanka's newly-appointed finance minister quits after just one day

Sri Lanka's newly appointed finance minister MUM Ali Sabry quit his post in just one day amid escalating political situation in the country.

UK: Famous personalities with under 18 year audience to be banned from featuring in gambling ads

Famous personalities with audience that is under 18 years of age in Britain will be banned from featuring in gambling advertisements. This verdict will come into effect in October.

North Korea will ‘annihilate’ South with nukes, warns King Jong-un’s sister

North Korea will use its nuclear weapons to “annihilate” the South Korean army if they ever launch a primitive strike, King Jong-un’s sister said on Tuesday, according to state media.

Knife assault on Iran clerics leads to the death of one, injures two others

In Iran's northeastern shrine city of Mashhad, an attack on Tuesday led to the death of an Iranian Muslim cleric and the injury of two others, one of which is critical.