White House says India imports only 1-2% of Russia's total energy imports

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that India imports only 1-2 per cent of Russia's total energy imports.

Expressing the Biden administration's willingness to work with New Delhi, Psaki said that energy payments made by India to Russia are not sanctioned.

Psaki said that "certainly our expectation and our public and private message is, will continue to be that every country should abide by the sanctions that we have announced and that we are implementing around the world."

''We’ve been very clear that each country is going to make their own choices, even as we have made the decision and other countries have made the decision to ban energy imports."

Meanwhile, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh said that "We stand ready to help India diversify its energy resources, much like is the case for defence resources over a period of time. But there is no prohibition at present on energy imports from Russia."

"What we would not like to see is a rapid acceleration of India's imports from Russia as it relates to energy or any other exports that are currently being prohibited by us or by other aspects of the international sanctions regime."

"What Daleep did make clear to his counterparts during this visit was that we don’t believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities," Psaki said.

Washington is trying to convince India to not help Russia in the resurrection of the rouble by halting its trade with the long-term ally.

"We would not like to see mechanisms that are designed to prop up the rouble or to undermine the dollar-based financial system, or to circumvent our financial sanctions," Singh said.

The Biden administration has highlighted that Russia's global boycott due to the invasion of Ukraine is tilting it towards China due to which Moscow will not help India during its border issues with Beijing.

"Russia is going to be the junior partner in this relationship with China," Singh said.

"And the more leverage that China gains over Russia, the less favourable that is for India," he added.



(With inputs from agencies)