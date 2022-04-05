North Korea will ‘annihilate’ South with nukes if provoked, warns King Jong-un’s sister

(file photo) Kim Yo-jong Photograph:( AFP )
North Korea will use its nuclear weapons to “annihilate” the South Korean army if they ever launch a primitive strike, King Jong-un’s sister said on Tuesday, according to state media.
She said that her country’s "primary mission" is to build nuclear forces as a deterrent, and added that if an armed conflict breaks out, such weapons will be used for “eliminating the enemy's armed forces at a strike”.
Kim Yo-jong’s sharp retort came in response to South Korea’s defence minister Suh Wook who last week discussed Seoul’s ability to “accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea” with a range of weapons, in the wake of North’s recent resumption of long-range missile tests.
In another statement directed toward Suh on Sunday, she called him a “scum-like guy” and warned that South may face a “serious threat” because of his comments, reported AFP news agency.
Kim Yo-jong, who reportedly holds several senior positions in the government and the ruling party, said that the North has no intention to start a second Korean war, but if provoked, they will leave the South’s military in a state of “total destruction and ruin”.
The flurry of exchanges between the two Korean nations comes in the backdrop of North Korea launching a series of ballistic missile tests, raising concerns among the South Korean establishment and the West.
So far, the South Korean government has not responded to her comments made on Tuesday.
Seoul had issued a low-key response following Kim’s earlier comments on Sunday, urging Pyongyang to refrain from further raising tensions and return to dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies)