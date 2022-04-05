UK: Famous personalities with under-18-year audience to be banned from featuring in gambling ads

Famous personalities with audience that is under 18 years of age in Britain will be banned from featuring in gambling advertisements. This verdict will come into effect in October.

The United Kingdom is one of the world's largest betting markets with celebrities such as Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo and former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho appearing in such advertisements.

The new ruling is designed to ''safeguard young people and vulnerable audience.''

According to Advertising Standards Authority's statement, "These rules will significantly impact gambling advertisers looking to promote their brands using prominent sports people and celebrities as well as individuals like social media influencers, who are of strong appeal to those under-18."

The advertising codes in Britain are written by the Committee of Advertising Practice. They are further regulated by Advertising Standards Authority.

Online betting levels have surged during the coronavirus lockdown. Companies associated to the field have amassed billions of dollars in that period.

These gambling companies include owner of Ladbrokes and Coral brands along with Entain and 888 more companies.

Public Health England had highlighted in a review published last year that gambling is problematic and should be considered a public health issue.

In 2020, the gambling market had collected a revenue of $18 billion. As a result, the British government was looking for a way to tighten curbs it.

They had previously introduced identity checks and stricter age limits along with a cap on maximum stake on terminals as additional support to curb gambling addiction.

