Top 10 world news: Putin wishes Modi well for 2024 elections, son of Hamas commander killed, and more

In the latest, Muhammad Issa, the son of Marwan Ussa, Deputy Military Commander of Hamas, has reportedly been killed, as indicated by Israeli media reports. In other news, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as a "friend" and wishing him "every success" regarding India's upcoming general elections in the summer of 2024. Separately, China's intelligence agency has purportedly employed artificial intelligence (AI) to rival the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the task of tracking spies from the United States and other adversaries of China.

The Israeli bombardment in Gaza after October 7 attack by Hamas continued for 83rd day with no scope for truce in sight. Shelling by Israel near a hospital in Khan Younis late on December 27 claimed the lives of 20 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Muhammad Issa, son of Hamas' Deputy Military Commander Marwan Ussa has been killed, according to Israeli media reports. Muhammad succumbed to early morning airstrikes from the Israeli side on Thursday (Dec 28), a report in Ynet has claimed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Dec 27) referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "friend" whom he wishes "every success" in reference to India's upcoming general elections in the summer of 2024.

Putin said that the "traditional conventional friendly ties" will persist between India and Moscow "no matter what the alignment of political forces" is.

China's spy agency has reportedly taken help of artificial intelligence (AI) to challenge the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in tracking spies from the United States and other adversaries of China, New York Times reported.

Two Russians have been handed hefty jail terms for reading poetry against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A court in Moscow on Thursday (Dec 28) handed seven-year jail sentence to Artyom Kamardin (33) and a five-and-a-half-year sentence to Yegor Shtovba (23). According to news agency AFP, supporters of the two men, who were present inside the courtroom, shouted "Shame!" as the jail-terms were announced.

India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Japan's Kuril Islands on Thursday (Dec 28). So far, no casualties have been reported.

Scientists have identified a novel method to eliminate cancer cells by using aminocyanine molecules. These molecules, commonly used as synthetic dyes in bioimaging, show a remarkable capability to break apart cancer cell membranes when stimulated by near-infrared light, according to ScienceAlert.

A concerning trend in China is causing distress among animal enthusiasts: the emergence of pet "Mickey Mouse ear" surgery. This cosmetic procedure, gaining popularity through discounted group offers, involves shaping animals' ears to resemble Disney's iconic character. Experts are sounding alarms about the physical and psychological harm inflicted on pets.

The ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya reflects a nationwide appeal as its architectural design is influenced by both northern and southern Indian temple styles. Construction materials have been procured from diverse regions of India, such as Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and others.

The Mumbai Police, in collaboration with the Anti-Human Trafficking cell, has launched an investigation into the chartered plane that was grounded at a French airport on December 21.