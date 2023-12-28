China's surge in pet surgeries to resemble 'Mickey Mouse ears' raises alarms

A concerning trend in China is causing distress among animal enthusiasts: the emergence of pet "Mickey Mouse ear" surgery. This cosmetic procedure, gaining popularity through discounted group offers, involves shaping animals' ears to resemble Disney's iconic character. Experts are sounding alarms about the physical and psychological harm inflicted on pets.

In the Beibei district of Chongqing, southwestern China, a pet clinic's advertisement promoting a "Mickey ear" group purchase before the Chinese Spring Festival has stirred significant controversy. Priced at 300 yuan (US$40), the ad raises ethical eyebrows by referencing a "factory's" production schedule.

The procedure's complexity

Liu Yundong, a dean at Loving Care International Pet Medical Centre in Beijing, told the South China Morning Post the intricate nature of "Mickey Mouse ears" surgery. It involves a two-part process: a half-hour anesthesia-heavy surgery to trim and shape the ears, followed by an extended period of 20-60 days for frequent adjustments to mold the ears permanently upright.

"It is rarely performed in pet hospitals in tier-one cities but is common in dog kennels and breeding facilities. Currently, there are no legal restrictions on this surgery in China. It's a moral issue," Liu said.

Notably, there are currently no legal restrictions on this surgery in China, emphasizing the moral imperative to address this issue. Veterinarians, adhering to animal welfare principles, generally oppose such surgeries, viewing them as a moral concern rather than a medical necessity.

Also watch | Will you drink a coffee made through animal poop? From the distressing procedures to potential lasting trauma, activists strongly condemn the surgery's impact on pets. The combination of physical pain, psychological distress, and the potential risks associated with anesthesia creates an ethical quagmire that warrants immediate attention and action.