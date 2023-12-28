Scientists find new method which can destroy 99% of cancer cells, eliminate need for invasive surgeries

Scientists have identified a novel method to eliminate cancer cells by using aminocyanine molecules. These molecules, commonly used as synthetic dyes in bioimaging, show a remarkable capability to break apart cancer cell membranes when stimulated by near-infrared light, according to Science Alert.

Chemist James Tour from Rice University, who spoke to Science Alert, describes this technique as a "whole new generation of molecular machines" – aptly named molecular jackhammers.

In comparison to their predecessors, Feringa-type motors, these molecular jackhammers demonstrate over a million times faster mechanical motion. Moreover, they can be activated with near-infrared light instead of visible light.

The use of near-infrared light holds significant importance, as it facilitates deeper penetration into the body.

This breakthrough could potentially revolutionise the treatment of cancers in bones and organs, eliminating the need for invasive surgeries.

Impressive results in lab tests and mouse trials

In experiments conducted on cultured cancer cells, the molecular jackhammer method exhibited a staggering 99 per cent success rate in destroying cells.

Moving from lab settings to living organisms, the approach was tested on mice with melanoma tumours, resulting in half of the animals becoming cancer-free.

Aminocyanine molecules possess a unique structure and chemical properties that synchronize with the right stimulus – near-infrared light.

Also watch | Almost 300,000 women to be given drug to prevent breast cancer As these molecules move, the electrons within them form plasmons, collective vibrating entities that induce movement throughout the entire molecule.

The plasmons, resembling molecular arms, connect with cancer cell membranes and, through vibrational movements, dismantle them.

While these findings are in their early stages, the researchers are positive about the potential applications of this biomechanical technique in cancer treatment.

The ongoing exploration of other molecules with similar capabilities marks the next phase of this promising research.