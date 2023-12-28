LIVE TV
Putin wished Modi well for Lok Sabha elections. Here's what it means for India-Russia ties

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 28, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
The consistency in ties with New Delhi, at a time when Moscow is facing an isolation from the collective West due to war in Ukraine, remains a geopolitical asset for Moscow's corridors of power.

Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "friend" whom he wishes "every success" in reference to India's upcoming general elections in the summer of 2024. 

Putin said that the "traditional conventional friendly ties" will persist between India and Moscow "no matter what the alignment of political forces" is. 

The outcome of upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is set to seek a third consecutive term in power, remains very important for India's foreign policy posture. 

But Putin's comment that friendly ties will persist between India and Russia "no matter the alignment of political forces", reflects the depth of Moscow-Delhi ties. This geopolitical depth between the two countries, Putin indicated, remains immune to the developments elsewhere in the world, especially during ongoing war in Ukraine. 

Putin's comment came hours after India's Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar during his visit to Moscow referred to India-Russia ties as the "only constant" in the world politics. 

Reading into Putin wishing well for Modi: What does it mean?

In the recent weeks, Putin has expressed notes of praise for Indian Prime Minister Modi.

"Let me say that the relations between Russia and India are consistently developing in all areas, and the main guarantor for that is the policy led by Prime Minister Modi," Putin had said on December 7 in St. Petersburg. 

"I cannot imagine His Excellency Modi getting intimidated or being forced to take any steps or actions that would go against the national interests of India and the people of India," Putin said, in an indirect reference to India buying Russian oil despite war in Ukraine. 

New Delhi has staunchly defended its purchase of Russian oil when accused by the West of 'funding the war in Ukraine'. 

Just two months before launching an offensive on Ukraine in February 2022, Putin visited New Delhi in December 2021 for annual India-Russia summit. 

Besides, if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returns to power with an as strong or stronger-than-before mandate, India's position of its evolving ties with various countries of the world is expected to remain consistent, if not sharper than now. 

India-Russia ties: What is the bottom-line ahead of 2024 polls?

The consistency in ties with New Delhi, at a time when Moscow is facing an isolation from the collective West due to war in Ukraine, remains a geopolitical asset for Moscow's corridors of power. An asset Putin would least want to lose. 

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

