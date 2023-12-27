Putin invites PM Modi to Russia during his meeting with EAM Jaishankar

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Moscow on Wednesday (Dec 27).

Putin, reflecting on the substantial work ahead, conveyed, "We will be glad to see our friend, Mr. Prime Minister Modi in Russia. We will be able to discuss all current issues and talk about the prospects for the development of Russian-Indian relations", adding, "So I ask you to convey to him my best wishes and please pass on our invitation. We are waiting for him in Russia."

Putin acknowledged the "domestic political calendar in India," in relation to the upcoming general elections, and expressed his hope for the continuity of the enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Russia. He emphasised, "We hope that no matter the alignment of political forces, traditional friendly ties between our peoples will remain."

The high-level meeting, attended by key officials on both sides, addressed various facets of the bilateral relationship, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Putin acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's stance on the Ukraine conflict, stating, "I have repeatedly informed him about the situation surrounding this conflict. I know his desire to do everything to resolve this problem through peaceful means."

PM Modi, during his meeting with him on the sidelines of Samarkand SCO summit in 2022 told him that this an not "an era of war", a phrase that was repeated by other world leaders as well.

President Putin and Minister Jaishankar engaged in detailed discussions on the Ukraine conflict, with Putin affirming Modi's commitment to peaceful resolutions.

The Russian President stated, "Now we will talk about this in more detail and inform you further."

Shifting focus to economic ties, Putin highlighted the robust growth in trade turnover between the two nations.

He emphasised, "Our trade turnover is growing, for the second year in a row and at a steady pace. This year the pace is even greater than last year."

Putin attributed this growth to various sectors, including energy resources such as oil, petroleum products, and coal. He expressed satisfaction over ties, noting, "we are very pleased to note that despite all the turbulence that is happening in the world, relations with our traditional friends in Asia, with India, with the Indian people are developing progressively."

In attendance from the Indian delegation were MEA's Joint Secretary ERS Eurasia division Charanjeet Singh and Indian Envoy to Russia Pavan Kapoor.

Representing the Russian side were Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, Trade Minister Denis Manturov, and Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar's ongoing five-day visit to Russia has been marked by engagements with key Russian counterparts, including Foreign Minister and Trade Minister.