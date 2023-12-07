LIVE TV
Watch: Putin praises India, says PM Modi 'guarantor' of stronger Moscow-Delhi ties

MoscowEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 07, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
File photo of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin Photograph:(Reuters)

"I cannot imagine His Excellency Modi getting intimidated or being forced to take any steps or actions that would go against the national interests of India and the people of India," Putin said, in an indirect reference to India buying Russian oil despite war in Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in yet another show of bilateral bonhomie between Moscow and New Delhi amid war in Ukraine. Putin, who had visited India in December 2021 just a few weeks before he announced an offensive on Ukraine in February 2022, said that the relations between Russia and India are "consistently developing in all areas". 

"First of all, let me say that the relations between Russia and India are consistently developing in all areas. And the main guarantor for that is the policy led by Prime Minister Modi," Putin said during 'Russia Calling Investment Forum' in St. Petersburg. Russian President Vladimir Putin during plenary session of the 'Russia Calling!' | The Kremlin

"I cannot imagine His Excellency Modi getting intimidated or being forced to take any steps or actions that would go against the national interests of India and the people of India," Putin said, in an indirect reference to India buying Russian oil despite war in Ukraine. 

"There is pressure against him. I am aware of that," Putin added.

India-Russia ties amid war in Ukraine

Russia's crude oil exports to India have gone above 60 million barrels per month as of August 2023, about 18 months into war in Ukraine. India accounts for nearly a quarter of Russia’s crude and refined oil exports. 

The Russian custom records from December 2022 to the end of June 2023 put out average price of crude oil shipped to India at around $50 per barrel against the European Union's $60 per barrel price cap. 

New Delhi has staunchly defended its purchase of Russian oil when accused by the West of 'funding the war in Ukraine'. 

Also watch | Russia tops India's oil suppliers | World DNA

"Europe has managed to reduce its imports while doing it in a manner that is comfortable. If at a (per capita income) of €60,000, you are so caring about your population, I have a population of $2,000 per capita income. I also need energy, and I am not in a position to pay high prices for oil," India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar had said in January 2023.

Besides, the defence cooperation is an important pillar of the India-Russia strategic partnership. It is guided by the Agreement on the Programme for Military Technical Cooperation signed between the two countries. The Agreement for 2021-2031 was signed during the inaugural meeting of India-Russia 2+2 Dialogue which was held in Delhi on 6th December 2021.

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

