Watch: Putin praises India, says PM Modi 'guarantor' of stronger Moscow-Delhi ties

Russia's President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in yet another show of bilateral bonhomie between Moscow and New Delhi amid war in Ukraine. Putin, who had visited India in December 2021 just a few weeks before he announced an offensive on Ukraine in February 2022, said that the relations between Russia and India are "consistently developing in all areas".

"First of all, let me say that the relations between Russia and India are consistently developing in all areas. And the main guarantor for that is the policy led by Prime Minister Modi," Putin said during 'Russia Calling Investment Forum' in St. Petersburg.

"I cannot imagine His Excellency Modi getting intimidated or being forced to take any steps or actions that would go against the national interests of India and the people of India," Putin said, in an indirect reference to India buying Russian oil despite war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin praises India. Says, PM Modi despite pressure on him, took action which are in interest of India (buying Russian Oil).



"There is pressure against him. I am aware of that," Putin added.

India-Russia ties amid war in Ukraine

Russia's crude oil exports to India have gone above 60 million barrels per month as of August 2023, about 18 months into war in Ukraine. India accounts for nearly a quarter of Russia’s crude and refined oil exports.

The Russian custom records from December 2022 to the end of June 2023 put out average price of crude oil shipped to India at around $50 per barrel against the European Union's $60 per barrel price cap.

New Delhi has staunchly defended its purchase of Russian oil when accused by the West of 'funding the war in Ukraine'.

"Europe has managed to reduce its imports while doing it in a manner that is comfortable. If at a (per capita income) of €60,000, you are so caring about your population, I have a population of $2,000 per capita income. I also need energy, and I am not in a position to pay high prices for oil," India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar had said in January 2023.