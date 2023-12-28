Two Russians sent to jail for reciting poetry against Ukraine invasion

Two Russians have been handed hefty jail terms for reading poetry against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A court in Moscow on Thursday (Dec 28) handed seven-year jail sentence to Artyom Kamardin (33) and a five-and-a-half-year sentence to Yegor Shtovba (23). According to news agency AFP, supporters of the two men, who were present inside the courtroom, shouted "Shame!" as the jail-terms were announced.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has dealt with any perceived protest harshly. The criticism of what Russia calls the 'special military operation' has effectively been outlawed.

Artyom Kamardin (33) has reportedly said that he was violently beaten and raped when he was in detention. He said that the officers threatened his girlfriend and made him shoot an apology video.

On the eve of his arrest, Kamardin had recited his poem "Kill me, militia man!". The recitation took place on a square in Moscow where dissidents have held demonstrations since the times of Soviet Russia. He also raised slogans that protested Russian attempts to annex regions in southern Ukraine.

Both Kamardin and Shtovba were found guilty of 'inciting hatred' and "calling for activities threatening state security".

Kamardin said in court that he didn't know that recitation of poetry broke the law.

"I am not a hero, and going to prison for my beliefs was never in my plans," he said in a statement, which was posted on his supporters' Telegram channel.

Shtovba also maintained that he didn't break the law.

"What have I done that's illegal? Read poetry?" he said in court, as per his statement published by independent site Mediazona.

He even mentioned his mother, who he said was financially dependent on him.

"Mom, I know that you, more than anyone, believe in my innocence... Still, I'm sorry for how things turned out, leaving you and dad alone."

The latest sentences add to string of many that have been handed by Russian courts for perceived dissent against Ukraine invasion.

Just last month, artist Alexandra Skochilenko was sent to prison for seven years after she swapped price-tags in clothes shop with slogans against Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. She did this in Saint Peterburg, in a branch of Russia's largest supermarket chains.