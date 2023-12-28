Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Japan's Kuril Islands

India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Japan's Kuril Islands on Thursday (Dec 28). So far, no casualties have been reported.

The agency further added that no tsunami warning has been issued as yet.

The agency said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres. It occurred at 2:45 pm (IST) and the epicentre was found to be at a latitude of 44.36 and a longitude of 149.23.

The story will be updated with details when available