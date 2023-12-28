Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Japan's Kuril Islands
Story highlights
The agency further added that no tsunami warning has been issued as yet
The agency further added that no tsunami warning has been issued as yet
India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Japan's Kuril Islands on Thursday (Dec 28). So far, no casualties have been reported.
The agency further added that no tsunami warning has been issued as yet.
The agency said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres. It occurred at 2:45 pm (IST) and the epicentre was found to be at a latitude of 44.36 and a longitude of 149.23.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 28-12-2023, 14:45:12 IST, Lat: 44.36 & Long: 149.23, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kuril Islands, Japan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/MC1PetvaMs@Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/rFxNB31JgO— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 28, 2023
The story will be updated with details when available