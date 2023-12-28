LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Japan's Kuril Islands

Tokyo, JapanUpdated: Dec 28, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
main img

Representative image. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The agency further added that no tsunami warning has been issued as yet 

India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Japan's Kuril Islands on Thursday (Dec 28). So far, no casualties have been reported. 

The agency further added that no tsunami warning has been issued as yet. 

The agency said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres. It occurred at 2:45 pm (IST) and the epicentre was found to be at a latitude of 44.36 and a longitude of 149.23. 

×

The story will be updated with details when available 

RELATED

Great Greek compromise for Parthenon marbles? Athens agrees to give away its 'greatest treasures' to Britain

North Korean officials attend year-end political meeting in luxury cars despite UN sanctions

Putin wished Modi well for Lok Sabha elections. Here's what it means for India-Russia ties