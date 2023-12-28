Israel-Hamas war: Several killed in strike near south Gaza hospital; UN asks Israel to 'end unlawful killings'

The Israeli bombardment in Gaza after October 7 attack by Hamas continues for 83rd day with no scope for truce in sight. Shelling by Israel near a hospital in Khan Younis late on December 27 claimed the lives of 20 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Following the attack at al-Amal hospital, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society published a graphic video which showed blood splattered on street with rescue teams scrambling to identify the survivors.

The video, seen by WION, showed chaotic scenes amid pools of blood with others rushing to help the wounded.

UN asks Israel to 'end unlawful killings'

Meanwhile, the United Nations flagged the human rights situation in the West Bank and urged Israel to "end unlawful killings" against the Palestinian population in West Bank.

A report released on Thursday (Dec 28) demanded an immediate end to the use of military weapons during law enforcement operations as well as an end to arbitrary detention and ill-treatment of Palestinians, and the lifting of discriminatory movement restrictions.

Also watch | Israel-Hamas war: UN Security Council adopts resolution to increase Gaza aid × "The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

"The intensity of the violence and repression is something that has not been seen in years."

The report looked at the human rights situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7.

The bloodiest-ever war in Gaza erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed about 1200 people, mostly civilians.

They took 250 hostages, of whom 129 remain inside Gaza, according to Israeli officials, in the worst attack in the country's history.

Israel launched extensive aerial bombardment and a siege followed by a ground invasion. The campaign has killed at least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry.