China deploys Artificial Intelligence to outfox Washington in spying game

China's spy agency has reportedly deployed artificial intelligence (AI) to challenge the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to track spies from the United States and other adversaries in China, New York Times reported.

With more resources at its disposal under Chinese leader Xi Jinping, China's primary intelligence agency Ministry of State Security (MSS) now employs AI and facial recognition technology to compile profiles on individuals of interest, monitoring their movements, contacts, and identifying potential vulnerabilities, the New York Times reported while citing US officials.

China's use of AI to track spies: What the row is about?

The United States and China are entangled in a geo-economic tussle over development of advanced technologies — including the semiconductor chips — that have military and civilian applications.

The MSS has been reportedly recruiting informants in the United States by exploiting advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to gather intelligence on American companies developing emerging technologies with military and civilian applications.

China's alleged technological espionage: What does it mean?

Beijing's focus on technological espionage reflects Xi Jinping-led country's desire to outfox the United States in emerging technologies, such as AI, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

The MSS is reportedly tasked with acquiring information on these technologies to support China’s economic and military goals.

The US' response

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has established a China Mission Centre as well as a Technology Intelligence Centre to categorically focus on collecting intelligence on Chinese firms and their advancements in emerging technologies' domain.

China, however, has denounced Washington's accusations of technological espionage. The Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin referred to the US as "biggest hacking empire and global cyber thief" worldwide.

Why it matters?

The Chinese efforts to edge out the US in the development of advanced technologies remained in spotlight throughout 2023.

In June 2023, the Biden administration took steps to restrict China exports of chips that enable rapid AI development.

In July, China had put curbs on the exports of germanium and gallium, two rare metals used in the manufacturing of semiconductors and electronics. Prior to that, the Netherlands had imposed, in consultation with the United States, new restrictions on the export of the Dutch manufacturer ASML’s advanced chips machinery to China.

Also watch | China's semiconductor win, chip breakthrough a big blow to US sanctions × In October 2023, Washington directed one of the world's top chipmakers, the Santa Clara, California-headquartered Nvidia, to enforce new curbs on the export of its high-end Artificial Intelligence chips to China.