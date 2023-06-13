Top 10 world news: Putin claims Ukraine is suffering massive losses, US NSA meets PM Modi, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Kyiv was suffering massive losses in its highly touted counter-offensive against Russian positions in Ukraine. "Their losses are approaching a level that could be described as catastrophic," Putin said during a meeting. In other news, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday (June 13) met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Sullivan's visit came ahead of PM Modi's upcoming US visit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Kyiv was suffering massive losses in its highly touted counter-offensive against Russian positions in Ukraine. "Their losses are approaching a level that could be described as catastrophic," Putin said during a meeting.

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday (June 13) met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Sullivan's visit came ahead of PM Modi's upcoming US visit.

Lionel Messi made a big statement on his international future when he spoke to the Chinese media during his team’s tour for an international friendly on Tuesday, June 13. Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup win in Qatar plans to retire from the international set-up before the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Nearly half (54 per cent) of Pakistanis, according to a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan study, think the Kashmir conflict may be resolved during their lifetime. The question "Do you think the Kashmir problem can be solved during your lifetime?" was posed to an adult, nationally representative sample of both men and women from all around the nation.

A 31-year-old man was caught in Nottingham City, England, on Tuesday morning on the suspicion of murdering three people and using his van to run over more at another site. Police reached Ilkeston Road around 4 am (local time) after they were informed that two people were lying dead in the street.

The Indian government has responded after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey made sensational claims saying the social media platform received threats of being booted out of the country after not accepting the request to block certain accounts at the peak of the farmers' protests.

At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting on Tuesday (June 13) near downtown Denver, the United States. Local police said that the incident took place near the arena where the crowds gathered to celebrate after the Nuggets won their first NBA title on Monday night.

According to officials, at least five Israelis have been wounded after a suspected shooting attack in the northern West Bank, on Tuesday (June 13). It was later reported that four of the five injured were military personnel.



A 71-year-old man in France allegedly shot Solaine Thornton, an 11-year-old British girl living next door, while playing on a swing in her garden on Saturday evening. According to the prosecutors, Dirk Raats, the neighbour who opened fire through a hedge, is under investigation for murder.