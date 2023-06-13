US NSA Jake Sullivan meets PM Narendra Modi ahead of latter's visit to US

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday (June 13) met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Sullivan's visit came ahead of PM Modi's upcoming US visit.

"Reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other issues of bilateral cooperation. Look forward to meeting US President Joe Biden during my upcoming State Visit to the US," tweeted PM Modi soon after meeting Sullivan. Glad to receive US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other issues of bilateral cooperation. Look forward to meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden during my upcoming State Visit to the US. pic.twitter.com/jqG77WgMIE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2023 × Before meeting PM Modi, Sullivan met India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Both officials unveiled an ambitious roadmap for Indo-US collaboration in seven specific high-technology areas. These would include semi-conductors, next generation telecommunication, defence and more.

This roadmap was announced at the second Track-1.5 dialogue on Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). The event was organised by industry chamber CII.

Watch | US NSA Jake Sullivan meets Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in New Delhi × "Both our nations are fundamentally on the trajectory of growth and strength," said Sullivan during his speech at the event.

"Together, we have deep wells of talents, capital, innovations and expertise and these are going to be put to good use," he added.

Also Read | US NSA in India to hammer out bilateral deals ahead of PM Modi's state visit

Ahead of the Track 1.5 dialogue Doval and Sullivan held restricted talks. They covered a number of bilateral and regional issues.

Sullivan arrived in India on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He has held talks withPM Modi, NSA Doval, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.

US President Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi made a big move in May last year when they announced elevation of US-India iCET and plans for expansion in strategic technology partnership between India and the US. Both leaders also leaned in for better defence industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The iCET is expected to forge closer linkages between the government, academia and industry of the two countries in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G and 6G, biotech, space and semiconductors.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.