Lionel Messi makes big comment on international future, says 'doesn't think will play another...'

Lionel Messi made a big statement on his international future when he spoke to the Chinese media during his team’s tour for an international friendly on Tuesday, 13 June. Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup win in Qatar plans to retire from the international set-up before the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The star Argentina captain was also recently in the headlines, having completed his transfer to Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Messi to retire before 2026 World Cup? "I have said several times before that I don't think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup," Messi said when asked by China's Titan Sports in a video interview if he might feature at the 2026 tournament in North America.

"I will see how things go but in theory I don't think I will be around for the next World Cup,” Messi added.

Considered by many as one of the greatest players of all-time Messi has been in headlines recently and has now commented on his future with the national team. Having made 174 appearances for the national side, he is his country’s most-capped player and the greatest scorer in their history with 102 goals. However, he does not think he will be around the national team when his country steps on the field in North America in 2026.

The legendary star helped Argentina end their 36-year drought for a World Cup when he single-handedly helped his team beat France in the final of the 2022 edition in Qatar. Messi scored seven goals at the tournament and was the Golden Ball winner having helped his side clinch glory. He scored twice in open play in the final before scoring in the shootout to take his team home.

Now 35, Messi also led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America win after they defeated Brazil in the final. He was part of the national side that won the 2008 Beijing Olympics Gold Medal. On the flips flip side, he suffered disappointments with the national side, having lost in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, while also losing the Copa America final in 2015 and 2016.

Now with Inter Miami, Messi will be eager to make his presence feel in North America anyways when he completes in the MLS. He completed his free transfer to the David Beckham co-owned club earlier in the month and was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal and former side Barcelona.

