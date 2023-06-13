France: Suspect under probe for shooting 11-year-old British girl; Here's what happened

A 71-year-old man in France allegedly shot Solaine Thornton, an 11-year-old British girl living next door, while playing on a swing in her garden on Saturday evening. According to the prosecutors, Dirk Raats, the neighbour who opened fire through a hedge, is under investigation for murder. The neighbours had been in conflict with the Thornton family over building work on their property. On Saturday, the suspect fetched one of his guns, returned to the garden and opened fire three or four times through a hedge, BBC reported. However, according to Prosecutor Camille Miansoni, he aimed at Solaine's father and mother. When the neighbour began firing, Solaine and her eight-year-old sister Celeste were playing on the swing, and their parents were tending the barbeque. Celeste ran to another neighbour's house to raise the alarm, shouting, "My sister is dead, my sister is dead." When the cops arrived, they found Rachel holding her dead child in her arms.

Solaine was shot in the heart, while her father, who is currently in a coma, was shot in the head, and her mother was hit in the back and head. They are currently recovering in the hospital. Eight-year-old Celeste is in shock. After the incident, Raats shut himself in his house in Saint-Herbot, Quimper, Brittany. However, he gave himself to the police an hour later. His wife also surrendered half an hour after him. However, the authorities have released her for now.

Authorities have found two rifles from Raats' house, out of which one is undeclared. Raats and his wife, Marlene van Hook, are Dutch nationals. According to the investigation, he was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis. However, the prosecutors said they had no previous convictions, and the mental health assessment found nothing notable. Furthermore, Raats has expressed his regret and is currently under probe.

Adrian and Rachel Thronton hail from Oldham. They came to Saint Herbot in 2019 with their two daughters. They were the only English family living in the area. The Thorntons had lived in other parts of France. Solaine was born in Brittany and Celeste in the Massif Central. Their house in Brittany was a square, whitewashed, modern house with a backyard and workhouse, previously a sawmill. Rachel works in social services, and Adrian is a mechanic. Their children attended the local schools. As per the locals, the Thorntons lent their plot for parking at the hamlet's annual September festival. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said they were assisting the British family.