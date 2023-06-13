Denver mass shooting injures 9 as crowd gathers to celebrate Nuggets' NBA win

At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting on Tuesday (June 13) near downtown Denver, the United States. Local police said that the incident took place near the arena where the crowds gathered to celebrate after the Nuggets won their first NBA title on Monday night.

Police said in a statement that they are probing a shooting incident in the 2000 block of Market St. Preliminary information indicates that nine total gunshot victims have been identified from the shooting. The department said that four victims are being transported to the hospital.

Three victims are in critical condition, the other victims and the suspect are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is underway, and the police statement mentioned that officers have taken a possible suspect into custody who also has a suspected gunshot injury.

The department said, "This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages. Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals." Alert: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Market St. Preliminary information indicates there are four victims who are being transported to the hospital. Officers took a possible suspect into custody who also has a suspected gunshot injury. Investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/AK2OrJngBr — Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

